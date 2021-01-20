LATAM Alliance Plans Purchase of COVID 19 Vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) The setting up of a regional bank to purchase vaccines against COVID 19 was high among the proposals issued during a meeting Tuesday by the Social Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-People’s Trade Treaty, a Latin American regional organization known by its acronyms ALBA-TCP.



ALBA-TCP Bank president Raul Li Causi said the bank to purchase the vaccines can be set up on the basis of a humanitarian fund, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The regional organization’s social council also addressed universal access to diagnostic and treatment of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease along with good practices to prevent COVID 19.



Regarding recent denunciations by the World Health Organization about some superpowers massively purchasing COVID 19 vaccines, the ALBA-TCP social council reiterated its willingness to strengthen regional health systems and facilitate access to vaccines and drugs on equitable grounds.



Cuba on its part reiterated its commitment and willingness to exchange scientific and medical expertise in the fight against the pandemic, as well as mutual advice and dialog on the results of Cuban protocols, which include new biotech products. Cuba also shared the advances of its candidate vaccines against COVID 19.



The Cuban delegation included Deputy Health Minister Regla Angulo; Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra, Deputy Education Minister Miriam Alpizar and scientific and commercial advisor to BioCubaFarma Biotech conglomerate Lus Herrera.