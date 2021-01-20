Cuba and Haiti exchange on environmental collaboration





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) The environment minister of the Republic of Haiti, Abner Septembre, and the Cuban ambassador to that country, Luis Castillo Campos, exchanged views on collaboration in the environmental field.



A statement published today in the official website of Cuban foreign affairs ministry and dated in Port au Prince, reports that in the meeting, Septembre expressed his country's interest in continuing the bilateral collaboration, particularly regarding the prevention and reduction of risks of disasters and natural catastrophes.



The Haitian official agreed to convey a draft agreement to extend, in addition, the Cuban experience in seed banks by germplasm, the control of protected areas and the biological corridor.



According to Cubaminrex's information, the chief of staff and the general director of the Haitian ministry of the environment, Regine Abraham and Astrel Joseph, respectively, also participated in the meeting.



The Cuban side was also attended by the counselor of collaboration and trade of the embassy, Mario Amaro Castanedo.



Cuba and Haiti established diplomatic relations in February 1904, based since then on mutual respect and collaboration.