Cuba denounces unprecedented hostility from Donald Trump's government





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced today on Twitter the hostility of Donald Trump's administration against the Caribbean island, in order to reverse the progress in the normalization of bilateral relations, promoted by his predecessor in the White House.



Since his inauguration, Donald Trump initiated the harassment against Cuba, allowing the activation of Title III of the Helms Burton Act, an action that had not been effective since the entry into force of this legislation in 1996.



During 2019, Washington tightened the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Havana at unprecedented levels, with direct actions to interrupt oil shipments to Cuba, as well as extraterritorial sanctions on companies and ships involved in these transactions.



There were also measures to prevent Americans and Cubans living in that country from travelling to Cuba, closing so-called people-to-people contacts, and banning tourist trips to the island, charter flights, cruises, private planes and boats.



In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration intensified its hostility, preventing the entry into Cuba of means of protection, medical supplies, diagnostic tests and pulmonary ventilators.



Likewise, the White House is promoting defamatory campaigns against Cuban medical collaboration.



At the beginning of last week, the United States included Cuba in its unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism, a move to tighten the blockade against the island.



According to official sources, between April 2019 and March 2020, this U.S. policy has caused Cuba some 5.57 billion dollars in losses, the highest figure for one year in six decades.