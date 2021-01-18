Peruvian personalities demand end to the US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Distinguished Peruvian personalities demanded the end of the U.S. blockade against Cuba and pronounced themselves in favor of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent of the Caribbean island.



They did so in the virtual forum organized by the Solicuba Collective, its president, Gustavo Espinoza; theologian and academic Dorotea Ortman; poet Hildebrando Perez, plastic artist Fanny Palacios and activists Maria Callahua and Abner Barrera.



Espinoza highlighted the importance of the Cuban revolution and pointed out that the triumph of Fidel Castro and his fighters marked a before and after in the history of Latin America, according to Prensa Latina.



In demanding the end of the US blockade against Cuba, he recalled that no country in the continent has suffered so many attacks or been so economically and militarily attacked by the United States.



The President of Solicuba added that, despite the blockade, Cuba firmly resists and has achieved great social achievements in different fields, and also provides solidarity and cooperation to dozens of countries in the world, such as Peru, in the fight against COVID-19.



At the same time, the poet Hildebrando Pérez, coordinator in Peru of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity, theologian Dorotea Ortman, outstanding academic and Mariluz Callahua, condemned the measures of strengthening that policy by Donald Trump's regime, and the inclusion of Cuba in its list of countries sponsoring terrorism,



They also called solidarity with Cuba against the US blockade a duty and highlighted the work of a brigade of the Henry Reeve contingent that fought the COVID-19 in that and three other regions of Peru.



The Cuban health brigades attended 115,849 patients, carried out 239,720 nursing procedures and saved 627 lives of patients in ICU in different regions of the South American country, they concluded.