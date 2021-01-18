Cubans living in Panama rejected U.S. aggression against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban residents in Panama condemned what they called the "dirty maneuver of the United States" of including Cuba in its list of sponsors of terrorism, as the last actions of the outgoing government of that country.



The argument is false, the real aim is the economic asphyxiation of an entire people,' stated the Martí Association of Cubans Living in Panama (Amcrp) in a message in which they warn that 'this is not just another pounce, this has consequences for the economic order and is ideologically motivated.



The text is emphatic in declaring 'our condemnation and energetic rejection of the announcement by Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo, which includes Cuba in the list of countries that support and sponsor terrorism in the world, an act of high meanness', reported the Prensa Latina news agency.



By categorically denying any participation by Cuba in actions of this type, the Amcrp recalled that, on the contrary, Cuba is still mourning the 3,478 dead and 2,099 disabled victims as consequences of acts of terrorism for which it held the United States authorities who shelter the executors responsible.



The communiqué contrasted those crimes with the solidarity of Cuban health workers currently deployed in the world, which in the opinion of the signatories 'denies with good actions' the 'pawing' of the northern power that intends to condemn 'our people, once again, to the suffering for the lack and needs'.



The Cuban community in Panama finally warned that the new US aggression has "clear precedents of political opportunism, high cynicism and with the aim of hindering any possibility of normal relations between both countries".



This rejection joins those of the international community and even of personalities and media of the United States itself, such as the influential newspaper The New York Times, which in an editorial signed by its Board of Directors criticized the action of the government still headed by Donald Trump.



This decision only complicates the intention of President-elect Joe Biden to return to the search for better relations, inspired by the policy developed by President Barack Obama (2009-2017) with Havana, the newspaper warned.



The intention, according to the New York newspaper, is to 'throw a bite at the Cuban exiles' who support Trump in the state of Florida, and while his boss is approaching an infamous exit from the White House, Pompeo is razing the ground behind those who make up this administration, the editorial said.