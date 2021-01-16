U.S. bishops condemn Cuba's inclusion on list of states sponsoring terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, president of the International Justice and Peace Committee of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, condemned the inclusion of Cuba once again on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



In an official statement, the Catholic Conference declared that for decades, along with the Holy See and most of the international community, they have advocated collaboration and mutually beneficial relations between the US government and the Cuban people.



Malloy also expressed the rejection by the US church community of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba almost 60 years ago.



The message concludes with a call for a fluid exchange between the two countries "to build mutually beneficial commercial, cultural and scientific ties that will bring lasting prosperity to both our nations.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops joins dozens of voices around the world that have expressed their disagreement with the decision of the U.S. Secretary of State to consider Cuba as a nation that promotes terrorism, a category that was eliminated in 2015 by then President Barack Obama.