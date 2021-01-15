Cuba and Jamaica aim at greater bilateral cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Inés Fors Fernández, Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica, and Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of that nation, discussed on Thursday the state of bilateral relations between the two governments.



During the meeting, both diplomats also discussed the existing possibilities for Havana and Kingston to expand cooperation in key sectors of the national economies, said the Cuban representative in Twitter.



"Meeting with the Honorable Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica Bilateral relations were discussed, including cooperation between #Cuba and #Jamaica", tweeted Fors Fernández.



Fors Fernandez also informed that the Jamaican-Cuban Friendship Association joined the condemnation against the new inclusion of Cuba in the list of States sponsoring terrorism, promoted by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.



"The #JamaicaCubaFriendshipAssociation joins the rest of the progressive humanity to rebuke in the most energetic terms the attempts of the United States to defame and stain the good name and international prestige of Cuba as a "sponsor of State terrorism," the Cuban representative tweeted.



At present, the two Caribbean countries maintain a fluid exchange in decisive sectors such as health and a Cuban medical brigade of 433 professionals offers solidarity assistance to the Jamaican people.



Cuba and Jamaica established diplomatic relations on December 8, 1972, the same date they also celebrate with Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Guyana; an event that marked the beginning of Havana's relations with the rest of the Caribbean countries.