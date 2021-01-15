Cuba receives wide support around the world





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) The Secretary General of the World Federation of Trade Unions(WFTU), George Mavrikus, rejected today the decision of Donald Trump's government to include Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring international terrorism, which means more discrimination and sanctions against the Cuban people.



Not only does Cuba not support terrorism, but it is itself a victim of dozens of terrorist attacks and actions, organized and directed by US agencies and governments that have caused the death of 3,478 Cuban citizens and the injury of another 2,999, the leader wrote on Twitter.



In this regard, he demanded that this unacceptable decision be immediately revoked.



Meanwhile, Fofana Keita, president of the Cuba-Guinea-Bissau solidarity parliamentary group, rejected the inclusion of Cuba in such a list.In his address, he pointed out that this is a new vulgar and illegal aggression to the impeccable behavior of the island in this matter.



The association of Cuban residents in Cyprus also made a statement in this sense.



There is a lack of credibility in the arguments presented by that country's State Department, representing a government that will finish in a few days and that has a long history of discrediting its domestic and foreign policies, it said in a statement.



Furthermore, the National Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Chile, the members of the Association of Friendship between the People of Ethiopia and Cuba, and the Azerbaijan-Cuba Friendship Association showed their rejection of this measure, the Cuban foreign ministry informed today in its Cubaminrex website.



At the same time, a briefing from the Cuban embassy to London indicates that Ian Lavery became the 18th member of the British parliament to formally nominate the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



On the other hand, with a modest activity at the headquarters of the Cuban embassy to Monrovia, the Code of Ethics was signed by the students who have been granted medical scholarships by the Cuban government to Liberia for 2020-2021.



David Kontue, official of the Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, once again thanked the solidarity support of the Cuban government that has historically contributed to the training of human resources in that West African country, Cubaminrex reported.