CARICOM joins in claiming in favor of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) The Caribbean Community ( CARICOM) joined the dozens of international voices that reject the recent inclusion of Cuba, once again, in the list of state sponsors of terrorism, instigated by the U.S. Department of State.



In a statement published on its official website on Wednesday, the Caribbean organization expresses that this new attack on the country negatively affects its international position and its social, human and economic development.



In this regard, the regional integration body also says that the move of the Trump administration is another wrong action added to the economic, commercial and financial blockade, which it describes as unnecessary and illegal.



CARICOM also called for the immediate review and reversal of these unjustified actions taken regarding Cuba.



In the statement, the Caribbean nations also called for a U.S. breakthrough on the recovery of diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana.



The Caribbean Community is an international organization for the strengthening of relations in the Caribbean region, composed of 15 nations, whose headquarters is in Georgetown, Guyana, since its founding on August 1, 1973 by the Treaty of Chaguaramas.