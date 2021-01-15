Venezuelan socialists reject US new aggression against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) rejected the decision of the US government to include Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party organization called that action 'a new farce undertaken by US imperialism that seeks to point the finger at the sister Republic of Cuba.

'This action once again shows the double standards of the various US administrations, regardless of who lives in the White House, from where the most atrocious initiatives are encouraged and funded, aimed at trying to impose, through terror, its hegemony on the planet,' the document refers.

It also denounces the political persecution by Washington of leaders who oppose its imperial designs, as well as the US siege by means of the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the peoples of the world.

In contrast, the text notes that Cuba is today a living example of internationalism, cooperation and solidarity in all its forms, even in the midst of the most complex circumstances imposed by the terrible Covid-19 pandemic.

It highlights the unrelenting struggle for peace and independence that Cuba is carrying out in all international scenarios.