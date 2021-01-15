Norway criticizes US policy against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Ine Eriksen Soreide, Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs, described as regrettable the US decision to include Cuba again in a unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



In a statement, the minister criticized the measure announced on Monday by Donald Trump's administration and warned that such action attempts against the process of normalization of relations between the US and Cuba.

Cuba and Norway were guarantors of the peace process in Colombia. It is unreasonable for the United States to hold the Cuban government responsible for the permanence in its territory of the National Liberation Army delegation that participated in the negotiations, Soreide noted.

For a country to be placed on a terrorist list for facilitating a peace process is a negative precedent for future efforts of that kind at the international level, she assured.

On Wednesday, numerous European organizations condemned the new aggression by Washington against Cuba and reiterated their solidarity with the Cuban people.

In the Netherlands, the Netherlands Pro-Cuba Foundation and the Ethiopian-Cuban Community in Europe criticized Washington's decision, which they described as illegal and unjustified.

Those groups denounced that the measure aims to exert political and economic pressure on Cuba and to tighten the blockade imposed almost six decades ago.

They also recalled that thousands of Cuban families were victims of terrorist attacks arranged and financed by the United States.

The organizations criticized the smear campaign against the Caribbean country and ensured that no action promoted by Washington could hide the solidarity of Cuba and its doctors with dozens of States, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

