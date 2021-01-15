French association denounces new US attack against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) France's Cuba Linda solidarity association denounced the United States' decision to include Cuba in its unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism, and affirmed that Washington has no moral basis to judge others.



The measure, in addition to representing a cynical farce by a country that has organized and financed terrorist actions against Cuba for decades and a hypocritical slander by the State responsible for many global wars, is a serious action that joins more than 120 actions taken by the Donald Trump administration to tighten the blockade, the association warned in a statement.

Cuba Linda, founded in 1998, warned about the consequences of including Cuba in the list of state sponsors of terrorism, including the reinforcement of the extraterritorial nature of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for six decades.

With this decision, the United States can intensify its persecution of companies and banks worldwide that do business with Cuba, hindering foreign investments, it stated.

In that regard, the association urged the governments and parliamentarians from France and Europe to reject the latest measure against Cuba adopted by President Trump, who has only a few days left in office, which makes the aggression even more illogical.

Cuba Linda stated that the country recently designated as an alleged sponsor of terrorism is the same country that in times of the Covid-19 pandemic has provided medical assistance to dozens of nations worldwide.