South African Communists condemn US aggressive actions against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) The South African Communist Party (SACP) condemned the 'US imperialist regime' led by President Donald Trump, for escalating its aggression against Cuba.



In a statement, the organization reaffirmed its condemnation 'in the strongest possible terms' of the US announcement to label Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism.

It has been done, said Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, from the SACP Central Committee, as a smokescreen to tighten Washington's blockade against Havana, a repeated violation of international law that has been overwhelmingly condemned by the United Nations and all the peaceful peoples of the world.

The only crime that Cubans have committed 'against the imperialist regime of the United States' was to remain firm in the construction and defense of their country to improve their lives, and to offer their solidarity to all oppressed peoples, particularly those subjugated by colonialism, stated the organization in the communiqué.

The Cuban people have the right to determine their future independently, like all other nations, without interference from foreign agents like US imperialism and its allies, the SACP noted.

Consequently, South African communists are 'calling on the working class and all peace-loving peoples of the world' to continue to mobilize in solidarity with Cuba, Venezuela, Western Sahara and Palestine, who are facing 'direct attacks from the US imperialist regime.