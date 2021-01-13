Cuba condemns in UN all expressions of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Pedro Luis Pedroso, permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, reiterated the Caribbean nation's strong condemnation of all terrorist acts, methods and practices in all their forms and manifestations.



During his intervention in the Security Council Open Debate on "Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: international cooperation to combat terrorism 20 years after the adoption of Resolution 1373 (2001), the Cuban diplomat reiterated Cuba's support to the UN in its fight against this scourge.



In this sense, Pedroso explained that the Cuban Constitution reaffirms the longstanding position defended by Cuba and makes it one of the principles of its foreign policy to "repudiate and condemn terrorism in any of its forms and manifestations, particularly State terrorism," referred Cubaminrex.



The expert also explained the consequences for the Cuban people of the terrorist attacks perpetrated by members of the Cuban-American ultra-right wing with the support of the US government, resulting in 3,478 deaths and more than 2,000 disabilities.



"We denounce the recently announced inclusion of Cuba on the State Department's unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism, which has become a personal campaign of outgoing Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his discredited foreign policy," the diplomat stated.



In this regard, he urged the international body to pronounce itself against this type of unilateral lists and certifications, politically manipulated and contrary to International Law, which only have the purpose of defamation and coercion against countries that refuse to abide, in their sovereign decisions, by the will of the US government.