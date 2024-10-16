UNESCO Trains Youths in Cuba in Heritage Conservation





Havana, October 15 (ACN) The Transculture program of the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, funded by the European Union (EU) opened this week the sixth season of cultural training courses on heritage conservation, management and promotion.



The workshops are training some 70 young artists and students from Caribbean nations in the modalities of mural painting conservation, marble work, the conservation of documentary archives, the design of small businesses in patrimonial tourist centers and the management of historic centers, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The courses are part of the agenda of the Caribbean Center for Cultural Training, set up to boost the capabilities of young people linked to culture in this part of the world.



The countries included in the UNESCO program include Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad Tobago.