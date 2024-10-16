Cuba Deputy Premier Stresses FAO Support of His Country





Havana, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia stressed in Rome the firm support of his country by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).



The Cuban government official is heading a delegation from the island to the 4th World Food Forum, called by FAO. Tapia met with Cuban officials at the island’s diplomatic mission in Rome, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s webpage.



In that meeting he recalled that as part of the event’s opening day, a video message by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel briefed about the country’s plans to boost food production.



The deputy premier also recalled his meeting with FAO general director Qu Dongyu, who affirmed his willingness to keep supporting Cuba with initiatives aimed at increasing access to financing, the training of specialists, and the fostering of investment, all that amidst the current difficulties facing the Caribbean island nation.