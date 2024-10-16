Cuba to present advances in protection of women's rights





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuba will present next Friday, October 18 in Geneva, Switzerland, the 9th Report to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, announced Cuban foreign ministry.



According to the information, this exercise will be by virtue of the international commitments undertaken and the political will of the Cuban government for the advancement of women.



The Caribbean nation will be presented with undeniable advances in the protection and promotion of all human rights for all people, particularly women and girls, and also with the necessary tools to address the challenges identified in this area, the note reads.



Cuban delegation includes representatives of organizations and institutions related to women's issues, as well as the Permanent Mission of Havana to the United Nations in Geneva and international organizations based in Switzerland.