Cuba attends world event on sustainable agriculture





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Specialists from the territorial delegations of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma by its Spanish acronym) in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Las Tunas, Camagüey and Ciego de Avila are participating in the International Seminar on Climate Change and Sustainable Development of Agriculture, which gathers representatives from several nations in the People's Republic of China.



Scheduled to take place October 11-24, the training is being held in the city of Changsha, in Hunan province, with the aim of providing professionals from developing countries with knowledge to promote sustainable agriculture, based on the use of cutting-edge and environmentally friendly technologies, with proven effectiveness in China.



In an Internet exchange, the Cuban delegation told the Cuban News Agency that the seminar is sponsored by the Hunan Agricultural Science Group and is attended by about 40 professionals from eight nations, mostly from the African and Eurasian continents; Cuba is the only representative of the Americas region with four participants.



The schedule includes lessons related to the implementation of policies, the use of digital technologies and ecological practices to prevent and control pests, climate change and the main trends and transformations to address it from agriculture, as well as the use of inputs and environmental protection.

During tours of different production areas, participants will be able to see the results of the implementation of techniques learned in class, as well as learn about Chinese culture in different areas.



The transfer of knowledge is one of the areas of collaboration in which China and Cuba are making progress, based on actions aimed at promoting sustainable development in different spheres, incorporating climate change adaptation and risk perspective in the training.



In addition, the principles of the circular economy and the use of efficient and environmentally friendly technologies, including agroecology and the use of renewable energy sources, are taught as guarantees of sustainability.



In China's case, it is also part of the support for developing countries to move towards prosperity in a sustainable manner.