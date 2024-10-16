Cuban president addresses 4th World Food Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, took part at the 4th World Food Forum, as reported by the National Television News.



Through a virtual appearance at the Forum, which is being held in Rome, Italy, the Head of State urged the world's businessmen to invest in the Island's agricultural sector.



According to the television report, Diaz-Canel invited world businessmen to consider Cuba as a strategic partner, in order to increase agricultural production and contribute to food security in the nation.



Among the guarantees mentioned to attract foreign direct investment, Cuban president highlighted the availability of highly qualified human resources and infrastructure, which is in a clear process of strengthening.



Diaz-Canel also listed some of the strategies undertaken in Cuba to strengthen and diversify agricultural and livestock production, based on the sustainable management of natural resources.



He said that all actions are in accordance with the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security, a legislation approved in May 2022.



He also denounced the damage to food security caused by the hostile policies applied for more than six decades by the US governments against the people of the island.



Cuba is attending the forum with a delegation led by Jorge Luis Tapia, deputy prime minister, and also including Mirta Granda, Cuban ambassador to Italy, and representatives of the agriculture and foreign trade and investment ministries, among others.