Cuban President Leads March for Palestine in Havana





Havana, Oct 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President led a people’s march staged in Havana to express solidarity with Palestine.



Other officials who joined the marchers included Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Parliament President Esteban Lazo, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Gerardo Hernandez and representatives of grassroots organizations.



The demonstration was called by the Young Communist League to call for the end of the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people and for peace in the Middle East.



The march took place on main Havana thoroughfares up to the Jose Martin Anti-imperialist Plaza, located on Havana’s seafront drive and in front of the US embassy here.



During a cultural and political ceremony at the Plaza, the first secretary of the Young Communist League Meyvis Estevez said that this march and other demonstrations staged in the country over the past days back the position of the Caribbean Island nation in support of the Palestinian people. “We will not look away from the massacre; we will not forget either the heroism of those under the aggression or the barbarian action of the aggressors,” Estevez stressed.



Over 42 thousand Palestinians, particularly children, have been killed under Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip since the conflict broke out last October 7, 2023.