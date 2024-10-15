Havana hosts National Urban Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) With the aim of promoting a new agenda that favors the formation of sustainable cities, the 11th National Urban Forum began today at the Havana Convention Center in Havana.



Under the slogan “Together we all make a city, the role of the local level for an integral territorial development”, government representatives, academics, planners, urban planners, architects and economists from all over the country are attending the event, which will be held until October 14.



Through a video, Francisco Pichon, resident coordinator of the United Nations Organization in Cuba, delivered a message to those present on the need to build alliances and encourage authorities and civil society to promote urban development and turn communities into resilient, safe, inclusive and environmentally friendly places.



Similarly, Claudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), expressed the priority of strengthening resilience in cities to reduce the risk and impact of disasters and take measures to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



In his opening remarks, Major General Raul Omar Acosta, president of the National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urbanism (Inotu by its Spanish acronym), told the attendees that this conclave is an opportunity to discuss the present and future of cities, as well as the search for solutions to the problems of settlements.

Cuba is suffering the consequences of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, which affects all spheres, but science and innovation are needed to counteract its effect, he stressed.



Acosta acknowledged UN-Habitat's support in the technical accompaniment to improve Cuban localities, the improvement of territorial urban management, the execution of development strategies, planning schemes and the implementation of the New Urban Agenda through its State Plan.



This event is part of the activities of Inotu UN-Habitat and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation for the world celebration of Urban October, dedicated to reflect on the state of structure of towns and cities and the basic right of all to adequate housing.