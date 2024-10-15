Havana to host march to ratify solidarity with Palestine





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuba will ratify today afternoon its solidarity with the Palestinian cause in a march from the Fragua Martiana to the Anti-Imperialist Tribune, in this capital.



Convened by the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym), its participants will also defend a peace message and against Israel's widespread genocide.





In this regard, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stressed that his country will not be indifferent to the Zionist genocide that Israel intends to carry out in other countries with the complicity of the United States.





“Every step we take will be a symbol of hope and a recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people to live in peace and freedom. Don't miss!” wrote the first secretary of the UJC, Meyvis Estevez.





According to official figures, as a result of an Israeli campaign launched in Lebanon, more than a thousand people have lost their lives, adding to the more than 41,000 since the beginning of the aggression in the Gaza Strip (October 7, 2023).