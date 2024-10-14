Ambassador of Guyana strengthens trade ties with Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) A visit to the province of Villa Clara by Abdool Halim Majeed, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to Cuba was a great opportunity to strengthen commercial ties between both countries and design future business projects in this region.



According to Edelys Saavedra Rodriguez, president of the province’s Scientific and Technological Park (PCT), the visit stems from the 19th International Fair Expocaribe 2024, held in June in the city of Santiago de Cuba, where the Guyanese diplomat participated and expressed his interest in the PCT, as well as in the exhibitions of the business sector and the new actors of the Cuban economy.



Saavedra Rodríguez also remarked that Mr. Halim Majeed was impressed by the PCT’s scope and its links with the University “Marta Abreu” of Las Villas and with various scientific centers, about which he learned from a workshop held on Tuesday where the Cuban automation company CEDAI, forestry and construction enterprises, local foreign trade authorities and the provincial Chamber of Commerce presented their business and service portfolios to the diplomatic delegation.



Mr. Halim Majeed met with representatives of the state sector and private MSMEs engaged in textiles and ceramics production, with whom he agreed to return to the province in order to follow up on his commercial interests.



He also thanked Cuba for its assistance to Guyana’s education and health system, bound to be reinforced in the near future with the arrival of 100 nurses and doctors to promote the creation of an oncological treatment center.



The diplomat finished his visit at the Comandante Ernesto Guevara Memorial, where he paid tribute to the guerrilla and his comrades-in-arms fallen in Bolivia.