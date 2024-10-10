Hurricane Milton Causes Ocean Surge and Coastal Flooding in Cuba





Havana, Oct 9 (ACN) Hurricane Milton caused ocean surge and coastal flooding in the westernmost Cuban territories on Wednesday as it kept its track towards the Florida Peninsula.



Local weather stations reported 40 and 50-kilometer winds with higher gusts in Pinar del Rio, the Isle of Youths and nearby areas.



The Cuban weather institute alerted of flooding along the northern coast including Havana sea-front drive boulevard.



Some bands of Milton have rainfall over Cuba, a situation still prevailing during late evening hours on Wednesday.



At the time of writing this report, Milton was moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), towards Florida, expected to make landfall as a Cat 3 near or just south of the Tampa Bay region and later move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday, and weaken over the western Atlantic and become extratropical by Thursday night.

