Cuba with Active Spread of Dengue and Oropouche Fever





Havana, Oct 9 (ACN) Cuba keeps witnessing an active transmission of Dengue and Oropouche fever, according to latest reports by health authorities.



The national director of Hygiene and Epidemiology Doctor Fancisco Duran said that a considerable number of Dengue patients are now hospitalized, some in intensive care units in serious and critical conditions.



Doctor Duran said that although the Dengue spread affects 14 Cuban provinces, those with the largest incidence of the disease are eastern Santiago de Cuba and the capital Havana.



Given the current situation, health protocols now include the hospitalization of children with unspecific fever symptoms.



The expert insisted in the need to go for medical assistance on time and to reinforce all sanitation and hygienic measures at home, given the proliferation of mosquitos during the current rains.



Oropouche cases have also increased on the island affecting 15 provinces, particularly in Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Pinar del Rio, said the doctor who explained that the Oropouche fever is caused by the bite of mosquitos or small flies known as midges.