Díaz-Canel attends VII ACLIFIM Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, October 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended today the opening in this city of the VII Congress of the Cuban Association of People with Physical and Motor Impairments (ACLIFIM).



Held under the theme “For inclusion from and for the community”, the event will discuss the implementation of the entity’s 2020-2024 action plan and design strategies for the 2025-2030 period.



Established on March 14, 1980, ACLIFIM is a national, permanent, non-profit organization with legal status and more than 80,000 members with physical disabilities, be they Cuban or foreign nationals residing in Cuba.



ACLIFIM is part of the Ibero-American Network of related entities and of the Latin American Network of NGOs of Persons with Disabilities and their Families (RIADIS).