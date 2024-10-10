Students in central Cuba pay tribute to Che Guevara





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) More than 4,000 students from the central region of Cuba, as well as members of 15 trade unions and local mass organizations gathered in this city to undertake the traditional walk “Along Che’s route”, a unique tribute organized since 1972 in remembrance of the fall in combat of the Heroic Guerrilla.



The walk took the participants to emblematic sites of the Battle of Santa Clara waged by Che Guevara in December 1958, where they laid wreaths in memory of those who died in the line of duty then.



University and high-school students also stated their condemnation of Israel’s genocidal attacks against the Gaza Strip, which have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in one year.



Lisvany Martin Rodriguez, president of the Federation of University Students at the local Universidad Central de Las Villas (UCLV), highlighted the unity of Cuban youth around the country's strategic projects and the resolve of students and faculty to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of their school with excellent results.



This year, the walk had among its main motivations the 65th anniversary of the awarding to Che Guevara of the Honoris Causa Degree in Pedagogy, a UCLV distinction that did him credit just a few months after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.