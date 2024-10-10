Díaz-Canel: “May ‘being like Che’ remain our paradigm”





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel referred to the ceremonies organized nationwide in which pioneer students received their neckerchiefs.



“Today the networks brim with beautiful images of our schoolchildren receiving their blue neckerchiefs. May this joy never be lost, nor that smile of the ‘child who is growing up’ or the communion of parents, schools, and pioneer students. (…) May being like Che remain our paradigm,” the president wrote.



On Tuesday, to keep up the tradition, first grade students from all over the country received the blue Moncadista neckerchief they will wear for the next three years before they replace it with the José Martí one, as these are the insignias that distinguish them as members of the José Martí Pioneer Students Organization.