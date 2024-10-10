Cuba dedicates forum to Mexican ambassador Gilberto Bosques





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The 2nd Forum “Gilberto Bosques Saldívar: Ambassador to Cuba”, mainly intended to develop cultural exchanges between Cuba and Mexico, was organized at Havana’s Casa del Benemérito de las Américas Benito Juárez to pay tribute to the diplomat who was appointed Mexican ambassador to the island from 1953 to 1964.



The forum is the result of the joint cooperation of institutions such as the Mexican Embassy in Cuba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that nation and its Diplomatic Historical Collection, the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, the Institute of History of Cuba (IHC), the University of Havana, and Casa Juarez itself.



Laura Moreno, Mexican ambassador to Chile, referred to the role of the aforesaid Collection in the organization of archives, libraries and documentary heritage kept in both countries about the figure of Gilberto Bosques with a view to preserving and disseminating his memory.



On his end, Mexician ambassador to Cuba Miguel Diaz remarked that the Forum is permanently enriched with input provided by experts and scholars and praised the role played by Universidad Autónoma de México in sponsoring this event dedicated to such a notable figure of regional diplomacy.



Featured on today’s program are discussions about the academic ties developed between Cuba and Mexico and the analysis of cultural documents on Gilberto Bosques donated to the IHC.



A professor, journalist, politician and diplomat, Gilberto Bosques Saldívar (1892-1995) maintained a close relationship with Cuba during the last stage of the armed struggle in the island and supported Cuban exiles in his country.