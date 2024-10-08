Pilgrimage pays tribute to victims of the Barbados Crime





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) A pilgrimage to the monument dedicated to the martyrs of the abominable Barbados Crime in Havana’s Columbus Cemetery was held by members of the Communist Party, the Young Communist League, the Ministry of Transport, the National Institute of Sports and Recreation and other organizations, who joined the relatives of the victims and the people of this city to pay homage to those who fell victim to the atrocious sabotage 48 years ago.



Wreaths sent by both Army General Raúl Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, were laid at the Mausoleum of the Armed Forces by young sportspeople and students on behalf of the entire nation.



In a speech delivered on site, Olympic athlete Yarisleidis Cirilo remarked that the Cuban people once again gather in remembrance of the cruel terrorist act and stressed that no U.S. aggressive imperialist policy or smear campaign will deter the revolutionary will to fight against any action designed to tamper with the national integrity of a country whose stance against terrorism and in favor of humanity and solidarity is recognized all over the world.



October 6, 1976 saw one of the most terrible events in the country's memory, when Havana-bound Cubana Airlines’ aircraft 455 was bombed out of the sky off the coast of Barbados, a terrorist act that killed 73 people (57 Cubans, 11 Guyanese and five North Koreans). Among the Cuban victims were 24 members of the junior fencing team who had just won the Central American and Caribbean Games.



As one of the most painful moments of the Cuban Revolution, and in light of its significance, the Barbados Crime is observed every October 6, designated as the Day of the Victims of State Terrorism.