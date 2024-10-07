Hurricane Leslie moving northwest across Atlantic, Kirk weakening





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Hurricane Leslie has continued its movement across the Atlantic Ocean inclining its course to the northwest, at a rate of 15 kilometers per hour, gaining slightly in intensity. Its maximum sustained winds have risen to 150 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and its central pressure has dropped to 982 hectopascals.



At 6:00 p.m., the center of Hurricane Leslie was estimated to be at 14.1 degrees north latitude and 38.7 degrees west longitude. This position places it about 2380 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles arc.



In the next 12 to 24 hours this system will continue with a similar course and speed of translation in an unfavorable environment for its development, so it will gradually weaken, although it should continue as a hurricane during the next 24 hours.



At the same time, Hurricane Kirk has continued its northeasterly motion across the North Atlantic, weakening and in the process of becoming a winter system.



Its maximum sustained winds have decreased to 140 kilometers per hour, making it a category one on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of five, and it continues to move rapidly at a rate of 37 kilometers per hour. Its minimum central pressure has increased to 961 hectopascals.



At 6:00 p.m., its center was estimated at 37.3 degrees north latitude and 45.9 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 1600 kilometers west of the Azores Islands in the North Atlantic.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Kirk will continue on a similar track, again increasing its speed. The weakening process will continue as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone, which could occur on Monday afternoon.

Both systems do not offer danger for Cuba, only of interest for navigation in the area.