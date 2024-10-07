Cuba and China agree to increase scientific cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The XIII Meeting of the Joint Cuba-China Commission for Cooperation in Science and Technology, held in Havana, set in relief the need to strengthen ties in these fields.



Eduardo Martinez Diaz, Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), confirmed that the Sino-Cuban model of joint collaboration is ripe for moving up to a higher stage with a view to achieving specific results for the benefit of both nations.



Hua Xin, Chinese ambassador to Cuba, accredited in Havana, agreed with the Cuban minister, as did Long Teng, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic, who praised the existing level of bilateral relations and close cooperation between the two countries.



Both parties agreed to increase scientific and technological cooperation in molecular immunology and neurosciences, as well as to improve their public health emergency preparedness and response capabilities, particularly to address non-communicable diseases, and to hold virtual seminars and other actions for young scientists and technicians.



Likewise, the Cuban delegation reasserted its interest in stronger links and sign MOUs with other Chinese entities, including the Academy of Sciences and the National Natural Sciences Foundation of China in order to integrate other science, technology and innovation centers in the Belt and Road Initiative, adopted by the Asian nation to improve existing trade corridors and create others with the main purpose of building infrastructure and investing in Eurasian countries.



Long Teng and his Cuban counterpart Armando Rodríguez Batista signed the final minutes of the 13th Meeting of the Joint Commission, attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers Inés María Chapman Waugh and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.