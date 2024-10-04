President Diaz-Canel Regrets Death of Turkish Worker in Cuba





Havana, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted the death of Halil Karadeniz, a worker with the Turkish company Karen, who was injured in the recent accident at a Turkish powerboat in the Bay of Havana.

On his X account, the head of state conveyed his condolences to Karadeniz’ family and co-workers as well as the Turkish government.



The KPS 57 powerboat, with a 15-megawatt capacity, was damaged by a fire that broke out during welding operations onboard. Although the fire was rapidly controlled without any structural damage, eight persons were injured, two Cuban and six Turkish workers.



Five of the injured people have been discharged from hospital completely recovered.



The report issued on October 1st by the staff of the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital in Havana explained that two of the patients under treatment at the institution were in critical conditions one in very serious condition, all of them were Turkish nationals.