Diaz- Canel wishes speedy recovery to Cuban prominent artist

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, sent today a hug and his wishes for a speedy recovery to singer Omara Portuondo.

“Dear Omara, we send you a big hug, with every wish that you recover soon. You are a legend of Cuban music and your voice will always be with us. We love you very much.





The Buena Vista Social Club diva recently announced her retirement from the stage, through a statement by her manager and son, Ariel Jimenez Portuondo, on social networks.





Omara, who will be 94 years old this October, is currently in Barcelona, and is receiving medical attention after she showed signs of fatigue and disorientation during a concert on the night of October 2, so it was deemed appropriate to remove her from the stage.