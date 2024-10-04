Cuba promotes education programs in hard-to-reach areas





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) A comprehensive education program designed to improve people’s quality of life and provide training to the new generations is under way in rural communities of the province of Holguin.



The program includes the repair of schools, personalized services for teachers and government investment plans to improve the existing infrastructure, including bridges, roads and access routes to educational institutions.



Dixán Rodríguez, an official with the General Department of Education, referred to the organization of extracurricular activities based on actions to develop a culture of the environment and to establish history-oriented vocational study groups.



He also remarked that access to special education is guaranteed with traveling teachers qualified to provide this service to physically and intellectually disabled children in far-off regions.



Before 1959, most of the inhabitants of rural areas in Cuba were illiterate and lived in unhealthy conditions, all of which changed in 1960 with the approval of the Agrarian Reform Act and measures to expand electrification, health care, and new employment, among other measures.