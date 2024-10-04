A Forum in the footsteps of a revolutionary milestone





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) The José Martí Training Workshop “Identity, Democracy and Decolonization” was one of the most important events of the International Forum on Activism and Social Movements in Latin America and the Caribbean recently organized in Havana by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO) to provide a space for debate and critical reflection on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.



The Forum follows in the footsteps of a milestone that takes us back to the far-reaching social and political transformations that the Revolution triggered in the region and at the same time makes us look to the future to understand the challenges and opportunities facing today’s social movements.



Through training workshops, round-table discussions on social issues, talks, book presentations, seminars and much more, the participants share views to help various generations of activists become stronger and come up with joint strategies to struggle, overcome challenges and build a common vision of the future in order to make an impact on social transformation.



There was consensus that these Forums contribute to the assembly of vectors for social change and democratic development conducive to a larger citizen participation and the construction of more just and equitable societies.



On this occasion, the International Forum on Activism and Social Movements in Latin America and the Caribbean made it possible to both recognize the historical roots of these movements and analyze the new forms of organization and alliances currently in the making in order to cope with the challenges posed by an increasingly complex global context marked by political and cultural disputes and the need to redefine collective identities.