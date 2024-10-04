Cuba and Vietnam strengthen historic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Political Bureau member Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Nguyen Anh Tuan, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Party Secretary in Bac Ninh province, praised the excellent relations between the two countries and their intention to keep strengthening their ties of friendship and solidarity.



Morales Ojeda stressed the importance of their meeting, held a few days after the state visit of the Vietnamese president To Lam, and pointed out that the top Cuban leaders have kept up with the tour that Mr. Anh Tuan’s delegation made in the province of Artemisa, where they discussed priority issues such as food production and biotechnology.



On his end, the Vietnamese leader thanked his host for receiving him and referred to his agenda in Cuba as a promising prelude to materialize cooperation agreements and the Joint Declaration adopted between the two countries during President To Lam's State visit. He also underscored the relevance



He emphasized the relevance of his meetings in Cuba to expanding bilateral collaboration in areas such as industry and food production, among others.