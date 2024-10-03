Vietnam Attorney General receives his Cuban counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Vietnam Attorney General Nguyen Huy Tien received his Cuban counterpart Yamila Peña, who made a brief stopover in Hanoi after a visit to the Lao People's Democratic Republic.



In welcoming the Cuban delegation, Mr. Huy Tien highlighted the ever-growing solidarity and fraternity between the two countries despite their geographical distance and stressed that such special bonds of friendship pave the way for the development of effective cooperation in and by both offices.



The Vietnamese official recalled that the two parties have engaged in fruitful and regular joint actions to boost collaboration since the signing of the Cooperation Agreement in 2013.



He also underscored his conviction that the links between the Attorney General’s Offices of Vietnam and Cuba in particular and between the two parties and States in general will keep growing stronger as befits the traditional ties of friendship between the two peoples.



On her end, Peña Ojeda congratulated Mr. Huy Tien on his recent election to head Vietnam’s Supreme People's Procuratorate until 2026 and invited him to attend the 16th International Conference on Criminal Science and the 4th Conference on Law, the Rule of Law and Society, scheduled to be held in Havana in March 2025.