Kenya willing to strengthen ties with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Everlyne Mwenda Karisa, Kenya's new ambassador to Cuba, assured that both nations have promising opportunities to expand and diversify their relations in several mutually beneficial sectors, including health, education, sports, agriculture, culture, trade, tourism, and scientific research.



She stressed that Cuba is recognized for its very good health care system and medical training programs, which she described as a breeding ground for cooperation initiatives, and referred to possible joint action in fields such as sustainable farming and others likely to ensure food security and promote cultural diplomacy through food, art, music and dance.



Ms. Mwenda also suggested cooperation in tourism through joint initiatives that attract visitors and showcase Kenya's natural beauties and Cuba's cultural and historical attractions, as well as potential trade agreements involving Kenyan products like tea and coffee and Cuba’s biotechnological and pharmacological items.



She suggested that, since Nairobi holds a strategic location and serves as a major transport rub in Africa, it could host a distribution center of Cuban vaccines and other groundbreaking medicines.



Likewise, the Kenyan ambassador talked about opportunities in the political arena to develop stronger ties based on sound diplomatic commitments to increase collaboration on global issues, including sustainable development, human rights and international security.



Kenya and Cuba established diplomatic relations in December 1995 and signed their first Cooperation Agreement in February to engage in professional exchanges.