Vietnamese party leader tours Cuban province





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) “I take with me the impression made by the sacrifice, abnegation, and fighting spirit of the people of the province of Artemisa”, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during a visit Tuesday to local sites of historical and economic interest that also included the Mariel Special Development Zone and a meeting with members of the Party's Provincial Bureau and regional leaders.



Gladys Martínez Verdecia, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and its first secretary in the province, highlighted the historical ties between Cuba and Vietnam and the recent visit of the Vietnamese president To Lam.



During a visit to the Memorial to the Martyrs of Artemisa, Mr. Anh Tuan urged his hosts to keep strengthening what he described as “the beautiful bonds of friendship that unite the peoples of Cuba and Vietnam” and praised the devotion that patriots from the province showed “during the revolutionary struggle for true independence”.



He concluded his remarks by saying, “I wish you success, and may you continue your efforts to preserve the education of the new generations in the history of the Cuban Revolution. Long live Artemisa!”