Díaz-Canel's visit to Mexico strengthened friendship and cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel concluded a visit to Mexico which helped bolster friendship and cooperation between the two countries after 122 years of diplomatic relations.



During his stay in that nation, the Cuban leader attended Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration as new president—the first woman to take office in Mexican history—and held a meeting with her in which they discuss the progress of bilateral relations in sectors such as health, education and culture and stated their willingness to increase trade and cooperation. He also thanked the Mexican Government for its solidarity with Cuba and its firm stance against the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of Cuba on the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism.



Likewise, the Cuban president held official talks about a number of ongoing joint programs, including the work of Cuban doctors in 23 Mexican states, highly praised for its benefits to the host country’s health coverage.



Cuban authorities describe relations with Mexico as excellent in areas such as health, education, culture, sports, heritage preservation and environmental protection.