Cuban Parliament to complete today a broad legislative agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The 3rd Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) continues today at Havana's Convention Center with a broad legislative agenda.



On the third day of work, draft laws on Administrative Procedure; Decorations and Honorary Titles; and Migration will be submitted for approval by the deputies.



Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, Minister of Justice, in a recent exclusive conversation with the Cuban News Agency, explained that these legal documents will strengthen the postulates of the Socialist State of Law and Social Justice endorsed in the Constitution of the Republic.



He specified that within the schedule foreseen for this year there is a group of 17 laws, including those to be presented and some in the process of drafting, conciliation or consultation, which will regulate transcendental aspects of the economic and social life of the country.



Since this Wednesday, July 17, the Parliament is in plenary session, working days that will be extended until this Saturday, July 20.