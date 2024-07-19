Cuba Adopts Law on the Access to Public Information





Havana, Jul 18 (ACN) The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) adopted on Thursday a Law on Transparency and Access to Public Information.



This is the first legislation of its kind on the island, which is expected to contribute to the effective meeting by state agencies of their obligations related to offer information.



The legislation, which is part of the Cuban Economic and Social Socialist Development Model, will also contribute to guarantee the rights of the citizens, as stipulated in the Cuban Constitution, said Eduardo Martinez, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment as he submitted the bill to parliament.



According to Cuban law, public information is the one generated or guarded by subjects on public functions, as well as individuals and legal entities.



Cuban lawmakers agreed on the challenges posed by the implementation of the law and on the importance of preparing related entities and individuals.



In Latin America and the Caribbean 28 out of all 33 countries count on this kind of legislation.