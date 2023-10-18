UNICEF tool gains ground in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) After their initial implementation in institutions and community projects across Cuba, the use of Adolescent Kits for Expression and Innovation enter a new stage.



According to UNICEF’s Country Office Annual Report, this innovation was launched in seven Cuban provinces for the benefit of more than 3,300 students and teenagers engaged in country programs, organizations and projects, as well as in affected by extreme weather events.



The Adolescent Kit is a package of tools based on the use of art and creativity for adolescents in vulnerable situations which enables them to acquire key abilities to face stressful circumstances, develop healthy relationships, learn new skills and participate positively from their different contexts, and it requires the training of facilitators.



Developed by UNICEF's Adolescent Development and Participation Program, the Kit is a material and methodological resource designed to strengthen the work with adolescents aged 10-17 years.



Among its challenges is the diagnosis of those adolescents who are victims of social situations that make them vulnerable and tamper with their development and their ability to cope with conflicts, engage in cooperative work, and communicate.