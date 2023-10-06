Diplomats in Cuba Pay Homage to Victims of Barbados Crime 47 Years Ago





Havana, Oct 5 (ACN) Diplomats accredited in Cuba gathered at the Pantheon of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, in Havana’s Colon Cemetery on Thursday to pay homage to the victims of a terrorist attack against a Cubana airliner off the coasts of Barbados 47 years ago.

Representatives of Guyana, Barbados, DPRK, Trinidad-Tobago, along Cuban deputy foreign minister lead a wreath at the monument paying tribute to some 73 victims of what is known as the biggest attempt against Cuba, occurred on October 6, 1976, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Participants pronounced a Christian-Muslim prayer in different languages asking for the rest and peace of the victims’ souls.



The diplomats affirmed their support of Cuba and its people and rejected US interference in the sovereignty of the nations. They also condemned terrorism and expressed their support of unity and cooperation among all Latin American and Caribbean countries.



Guyana’s ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed recalled that October 6 marks Carcom-Cuba Day against Terrorism, established by the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community-Cuba in 2022 to honor the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack.



On October 6, 1976, Cubana Airlines Flight 455 returning to Cuba from Barbados was bombed in midair killing all 73 people on board—57 young Cuban members of the island fencing team who had contested the Central American and Caribbean Championship in Venezuela, plus five Korean and 11 Guyanese students who were traveling to Cuba to take medicine courses.



In 2010, Cuba declared October 6 “Day of the Victims of State Terrorism,” to honor the martyrs of Barbados and over 3 thousand 478 Cubans who have lost their lives in terrorist attacks.

