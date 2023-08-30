Hurricane Idalia increases its impact on western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Due to the speed of maximum winds averaged in just one minute, tropical storm Idalia in the early hours of this morning became a hurricane category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale of a maximum of five, and thus increased its scourge in western Cuba.



The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, in its most recent warning, reported its transformation, and the impact caused to the provinces from Pinar del Rio to Mayabeque, including the special municipality of Isle of Youth, the showers, rains and thunderstorms, strong and heavy in some localities.



It called attention to the fact that although Idalia continues to move away from the country, the probability of heavy and intense rains will remain high in the western region, mainly in some localities of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.



Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale means that its maximum sustained winds are 119 to 153 kilometers per hour.



August marks the beginning of the most active period of disasters in tropical cyclones and other natural, technological and health hazards during the cyclonic season in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.



Such a phenomenon increases in intensity during the second half of the eighth month, which, together with the first half of September, constitutes the beginning of the most dangerous stage of such a semester of exceptional humidity, although in the case of Cuba it is the only way to fill its large reservoirs.