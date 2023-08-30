Cuban electric company reported damages due to hurricane Idalia in western part of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) The Cuban Electrical Company (UNE by its Spanish acronym) reported that 129 megawatts (MW) are affected this morning due to the passage of Hurricane Idalia, 54 of them in the province of Pinar del Rio and 75 in Artemisa.



According to the company, at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, the availability of the national electric power system was 2,120 MW and the demand 1,930 MW, with the entire system in service, so there is no estimated impact due to generation capacity deficit in the average.



So far, unit 3 of the Santa Cruz thermoelectric power plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), unit 1 of the Guiteras CTE, which is in the process of starting up, and unit 6 of the Rente CTE, as well as unit 5 of the Mariel CTE, which is out of service due to fuel, are out of service due to breakdowns.