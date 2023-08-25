Morales Ojeda meets with Vietnamese party delegation





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), met with a Vietnamese delegation headed by Nguyen Trong Nghia, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and chair of its Propaganda and Education Commission.



At the meeting—also attended by Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee—Morales Ojeda remarked that the official visit of the Vietnamese will strengthen bilateral links and praised the results of the First Seminar on the contributions of Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh to the fraternal bonds between both countries.



“We highly value the 50th anniversary of the first visit that the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, paid to Vietnam in 1973 as a major milestone in the relations between our countries,” he said.



On his end, Nguyen Trong Nghia highlighted the historic ties of friendship that unite Vietnam and Cuba, which he described as a beautiful and heroic land.



The Vietnamese delegation will also meet with other Cuban party leaders and sign a cooperation agreement with the Ideological Department of the PCC.