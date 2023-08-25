Cuban President Meets Leaders Attending BRICS Summit





Havana, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held meetings on Thursday with several leaders from different countries attending the Summit of the BRICS bloc.



In between sessions, Diaz-Canel met with Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros and the African Union. Both leaders addressed bilateral relations between their countries. The Cuban head of state extended Assoumani an invitation to participate at the G-77 Summit in Havana next month.



Diaz-Canel also met Dilma Rousseff, president of the BRICS Bank, on the possibility to implement joint projects. He also met with India’s Premier Narendra Modi whom he thanked for the credit lines granted by India to Cuba to develop renewable energy and rice cultivation.



The Cuban President and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party attended, as President of the Group of 77 plus China, the sessions of the 15th BRICS Summit which closed doors Thursday in South Africa.