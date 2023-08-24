All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
24
August Thursday

Solidarity organizations make donation for Cuban vulnerable sectors



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Activist Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love Movement, announced a donation of 5,000 pounds of powdered milk to children’s hospitals in several Cuban provinces.

The cargo also includes 100,000 tablets of painkillers, bread-making machines for homes of children without parental care, and supplies for a senior citizen’s home.

Bridges of Love members will be joined in their trip to Cuba by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the U.S. peace organization Code Pink.

Lazo, who posted an online video to thank all those who contributed to make this shipment a reality, confirmed that the usual Caravan against the Blockade will be held on the 27th in several cities in the United States and other countries in protest against the 60-plus years old anti-Cuban policy.

