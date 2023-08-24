Solidarity organizations make donation for Cuban vulnerable sectors





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Activist Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love Movement, announced a donation of 5,000 pounds of powdered milk to children’s hospitals in several Cuban provinces.



The cargo also includes 100,000 tablets of painkillers, bread-making machines for homes of children without parental care, and supplies for a senior citizen’s home.



Bridges of Love members will be joined in their trip to Cuba by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the U.S. peace organization Code Pink.



Lazo, who posted an online video to thank all those who contributed to make this shipment a reality, confirmed that the usual Caravan against the Blockade will be held on the 27th in several cities in the United States and other countries in protest against the 60-plus years old anti-Cuban policy.